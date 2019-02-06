Indian Railways gives new look to Sehore station in Madhya Pradesh under Swachhata Mission! See gorgeous pics

The work on wall paintings for the beautification of Sehore railway station is still in progress.

Beautification of Indian Railways stations: Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is giving makeovers to railway stations across the country. Other than upgrading the infrastructure, the railway stations are also being equipped with various modern and passenger-friendly amenities. The latest one to join the fleet of beautified railway stations is Sehore railway station in the state of Madhya Pradesh. At present, the work on wall paintings for the beautification of Sehore railway station is still in progress. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachhata Mission, so far the national transporter has beautified as many as 10 railway stations in the Ratlam division of Madhya Pradesh.

Over the last few months, several stations across the railway network have been redeveloped and beautified under Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification initiative. Some of the railway stations which have recently undergone massive transformation are Mathura Junction, Jaipur Junction, Haridwar railway station etc. These railway stations have been provided with various features including installation of LED lights, upgradation of infrastructure, beautification of station premises etc. Meanwhile, redevelopment works on many stations are being carried out currently.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry is also working towards turning two prominent railway stations into multi-modal hubs or world-class transit hubs. This plan is being executed by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC). The two stations that will be given an airport-style makeover are Gandhinagar and Habibganj railway stations.

According to Indian Railways, the renovation of stations is being planned by the Railway Ministry by leveraging commercial development of land as well as air space in and around the railway station premises. A Cabinet press release, which was issued a couple of months ago stated that the redevelopment of stations across the railway network will have a multiplier effect in the economy with more job opportunities and improved economic growth.