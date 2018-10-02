Indian Railways gives Mail/Express trains swanky revamp under Project Utkrisht! Check images of upgraded train

Project Utkrisht: The new upgraded coach of the Howrah-Kalka Mail has been given a new colour scheme on the exterior – beige and maroon.

Swanky Mail/Express trains of Indian Railways! In a move that will be welcomed by the common man, Indian Railways Project ‘Utkrisht’ – aimed at upgrading Mail/Express train rakes – has kick started with the revamp of train number 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Mail of Eastern Railway. Under Project Utkrisht, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways plans to upgrade 140 rakes of Mail/Express trains in the first phase. This upgrade involves giving a facelift to both the interior and exterior of the train’s rake. The new upgraded coach of the Howrah-Kalka Mail has been given a new colour scheme on the exterior – beige and maroon.

Most importantly, with Project Utkrisht, Indian Railways is addressing a common complaint of passengers – stinking toilets! All coaches of the revamped Howrah-Kalka Mail have been fitted with ‘Swachh Rail Toilet’, which not only reduces water consumption while flushing, but also makes sure that the stench is minimal. According to Indian Railways, there are several advantages of the new toilets – no choking, discharge pipe design enables quick discharge of faecal matter to bio-tank, complete sealing of odour, system works in emergency (without electricity and air), cost of retro-fitment is Rs 0.40 lakh per toilet, manual setting of water discharge to pan can be done by depot, maintenance friendly.

All toilets have also been provided dustbins to maintain cleanliness. All coaches have been fitted with energy-efficient LED lights – in the main interior, doorway, gangway and inside toilets.

Under Project Utkrisht, the AC coaches of the 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Mail have got the following new features; LED panel lighting, braille signage, night glow stickers, LED panel photo frame in first AC coaches, new types of bottle holders, big size mirrors, anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping in the gangway area, new types of fire extinguishers, toilets with exhaust fans, health faucets, auto janitors, odonil containers, big size mirror etc.

The non-AC sleeper class coaches have also been provided health faucets in the toilets along with a big mirror, dustbins, covers for pipelines etc. The doorway will have upgraded fire extinguishers with anti-theft mechanism, dustbins below the basin, better bottle holders next to the seat, new ladders, white paint for ceiling, braille signage etc.

Unreserved coaches have also been provided with bigger size mirrors and dustbins in the toilets, braille signage inside coaches, fire extinguishers in the gangway area etc. The pantry car has been upgraded with stainless steel paneling, stainless steel chequered plate on the floor and new stainless steel utensils and equipment.

Indian Railways has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to zonal railways for the upgrade of Mail/Express trains under Project Utkrisht. The aim is to upgrade 140 rakes by March 2019 and then take up 500 rakes in the next phase.