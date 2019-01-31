Indian Railways gives khadi industry a boost! Orders new bed sheets, towels and linen for trains

The Railway Board has ordered all the zonal networks in the country to procure new linen items like bed sheets, pillow covers and face towels for trains

Indian Railways to introduce more clean sheets and towels in trains for passengers! The Railway Board has ordered all the zonal networks in the country to procure new linen items like bed sheets, pillow covers and face towels for trains according to a recent PTI report. This comes days after Varanasi and Raebareli were instructed to use earthen cups or kulhads from the government organisations, so as to serve hot tea and other items at railway stations. This will prove to be a great benefit for artisans who are behind the manufacturing and production of these linen items as well as terracotta products.

Earlier this month, Indian Railways had decided to use locally- produced and environment-friendly terracotta products manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). These products include kulhads, glasses and plates for serving catering items to passengers at the two railway stations, namely at Varanasi and Raebareli. According to the report, the Railway Board had issued an order on January 17 for the procurement of linen items, like bedsheets, pillow cover and face towels. The order was given to KVIC and then to the Association of Corporations and Apex Societies of Handlooms (ACASH). The order also stated that if these two organisations fail to meet the requirements, only then should the zonal railway networks approach the open market.

Vinay Kumar Saxena, KVIC, Chairman was quoted saying that Indian Railways would not only give more work to the artisans associated with Khadi and Village Industries, but it would also pave way for the KVIC for more convergence with different ministries as well as the public sector units. He added that the orders from the Railway Board will certainly create more employment and will subsequently raise the income of the existing artisans.

In the month of January in 2016, Indian Railways had given an order of Rs 40 crore to KVIC for the supply of six lakh bed sheets and eight lakh pillow covers. Saxena explained that along with these orders, the immediate supply order of Rs 25 crores before March 31 this year will be generated and from next year onwards, KVIC will get orders worth Rs 100 crore.

Indian Railways had introduced kulhads 15 years ago by former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad. But with the recent move, kulhads were re-introduced as the caterers at Varanasi and Rae Bareli railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been instructed by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to use terracotta-made kulhads, glasses, and plates.