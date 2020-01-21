Indian Railways gives a modern makeover to Anugrah Narayan Road station; see wonderful pics here

The railway station has been provided with several passenger-friendly amenities and modern facilities during the year 2019.
Indian Railways redevelops Anugrah Narayan Road railway station! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways gives a mesmerizing makeover to Anugrah Narayan Road railway station, which falls under the Mughalsarai Division of East Central Railway zone. According to details shared by an East Central Railway official, the railway station has been provided with several passenger-friendly amenities and modern facilities during the year 2019. Apart from equipping the railway station with new features, the station premises have been beautified with attractive wall paintings. Take a look at some of the key amenities and facilities provided at Anugrah Narayan Road railway station for a better experience of passengers:
- The waiting hall of the station has been well decorated with wall paintings
- Live Train Information Display system has been provided
- New goods shed has been built with RCC flooring, while goods shed office and a merchant room have been constructed with tiles flooring
- A fast-food unit has been provided at the station
- The station platforms have been renovated with new tiles after raising it to high level
- The retiring rooms and dormitories have been equipped with new curtains and lockers for securing the luggage of passengers
- A new booking office has been set up
- The circulating area of the station has been renovated and extended
- The washing of the station is being done through mechanized cleaning
- A fountain has been provided at the station as an attraction
- The station building has been illuminated with LED lights
- The seating arrangement of the station has been augmented by the provision of stainless steel chairs for passengers
- A VIP room has been set up at the station, equipped with a three-seater sofa, new curtains, centre table and other basic facilities
- Separate air-conditioned waiting halls have been provided for women and men passengers
- For the convenience of reserved passengers, Electronic Chart Display System has been provided
- Train Induction Board for train information, as well as Coach Induction Board for coach location, has been provided
- A milk parlour has been set up at the station
- Also, a new FOB is currently under construction
