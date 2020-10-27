Indian Railways gives a makeover to Chennai Egmore! Station entrance embellished with beautiful vinyl stickers

Chennai Egmore railway station gets a makeover!

Indian Railways gives a new makeover to Chennai Egmore railway station! The beautification work of VIP Portico at Chennai Egmore railway station was taken up as a part of MS-Station Soft upgrades work. According to details shared by the Southern Railway zone, the walls and ceiling have been fixed with Aluminum Composite panels to cover the cables fixed on the walls as well as to provide an even surface for affixing the vinyl stickers. The entrance of the Chennai Egmore railway station has been decorated with aesthetically pleasing vinyl stickers depicting the architecture of the station, iconic places in the state of Tamil Nadu and the beauty of nature.

According to the zonal railways, the fish and peacock portraits were laid over a base layer of leaves and flowers. A portion of the station wall area has been dedicated to the portraits of the Chennai Central Railway Station, Mahabalipuram Shore Temple, Ripon building, Saint Tiruvalluvar Statue, Valluvar Kottam and other iconic places of Tamil Nadu. The Southern Railways said the work consisted of design, supply as well as application of non-illuminated vinyl stickers over Aluminum Composite Panel coverings for an area of 3500 sq ft at the railway station’s VIP Portico. The beautification works have been done by the national transporter using 3m vinyl stickers at a cost of Rs 14,70,000.

Over the last few years, many railway stations across the country have been redeveloped and beautified including New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Haridwar Junction, Wardha Junction, New Tinsukia Junction, Patna Junction, Rangiya Junction, Dimapur, Dehradun, Warangal, Anugrah Narayan Road, Sabarmati, Agartala, Sainagar Shirdi, Chhayapuri railway stations among many others. Meanwhile, an SPV under the Railway Ministry- Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) is also working towards transforming some major railway stations like Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations into swanky airport-like hubs.