Indian Railways gives a major facelift to Adoni station on Mumbai-Chennai route; see beautiful pictures

Indian Railways upgrades Adoni railway station: South Central Railway's Adoni station, an NSG-3 category (erstwhile) \u201cB-category\u201d railway station in Guntakal Division has been revamped by the national transporter. Situated on the busy Mumbai-Chennai route, the station is well connected with the important cities of Hyderabad\/Secunderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai amongst others. According to data shared by South Central Railways with Financial Express Online, a total of 26 daily trains, as well as 32 non-daily trains, run through this railway station. Thus, considering the importance of the station, a facelift has been given to Adoni railway station building recently, duly beautifying the station premises with local art. The facade of Adoni railway station has been decorated with Cheriyal paintings. Also, the walls of the station have been painted with local tourist places in order to promote local tourism among passengers or visitors. Similarly, the walls of the waiting halls, as well as the compound wall of the station building, have been beautified with Cheriyal and local painting. Additionally, the circulating area of the railway station has been made spacious by shifting the parking area to a new larger and covered area. Moreover, a new children park-cum-gym-park has also been developed out of the jungle area. This transformation has changed the face of the colony and the railway station. Meanwhile, many other railway stations were redeveloped and beautified recently, including New Delhi railway station, Lonavala station, Haridwar Junction, Jaipur Junction, Mathura Junction, Patna station among others. This financial year, the national transporter eyes to redevelop a total of 68 railway stations. Apart from this, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Railway Ministry, Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is currently working to transform many stations into world-class airport-like hubs. At present, work at Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations are being carried out. For this project, many other stations like Anand Vihar, Baiyyappanahalli, Chandigarh, Surat, Bijwasa, Shivaji Nagar, Sabarmati, Kanpur, Thakurli, Kanpur, Sabarmati, Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Gandhinagar (Jaipur) stations have been identified as well.