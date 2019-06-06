Indian Railways gives a major facelift to Adoni station on Mumbai-Chennai route; see beautiful pictures

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 3:52:23 PM

Considering the importance of the station, a facelift has been given to Adoni railway station building recently, duly beautifying the station premises with local art.

railwaysSituated on the busy Mumbai-Chennai route, the station is well connected with the important cities of Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai amongst others.

Indian Railways upgrades Adoni railway station: South Central Railway’s Adoni station, an NSG-3 category (erstwhile) “B-category” railway station in Guntakal Division has been revamped by the national transporter. Situated on the busy Mumbai-Chennai route, the station is well connected with the important cities of Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai amongst others. According to data shared by South Central Railways with Financial Express Online, a total of 26 daily trains, as well as 32 non-daily trains, run through this railway station. Thus, considering the importance of the station, a facelift has been given to Adoni railway station building recently, duly beautifying the station premises with local art.

The facade of Adoni railway station has been decorated with Cheriyal paintings. Also, the walls of the station have been painted with local tourist places in order to promote local tourism among passengers or visitors. Similarly, the walls of the waiting halls, as well as the compound wall of the station building, have been beautified with Cheriyal and local painting.

Additionally, the circulating area of the railway station has been made spacious by shifting the parking area to a new larger and covered area. Moreover, a new children park-cum-gym-park has also been developed out of the jungle area. This transformation has changed the face of the colony and the railway station.

The facade of Adoni railway station has been decorated with Cheriyal paintings.

Meanwhile, many other railway stations were redeveloped and beautified recently, including New Delhi railway station, Lonavala station, Haridwar Junction, Jaipur Junction, Mathura Junction, Patna station among others. This financial year, the national transporter eyes to redevelop a total of 68 railway stations.

Apart from this, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Railway Ministry, Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is currently working to transform many stations into world-class airport-like hubs. At present, work at Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar stations are being carried out. For this project, many other stations like Anand Vihar, Baiyyappanahalli, Chandigarh, Surat, Bijwasa, Shivaji Nagar, Sabarmati, Kanpur, Thakurli, Kanpur, Sabarmati, Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Gandhinagar (Jaipur) stations have been identified as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways gives a major facelift to Adoni station on Mumbai-Chennai route; see beautiful pictures
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition