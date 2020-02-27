Indian Railways Giridih station is redeveloped with passenger-friendly facilities, beautified walls! See pics

A grand facade of the station with improved aesthetics, has been constructed at the entrance of the main building.

Indian Railways Giridih station has been completely beautified and redeveloped with modern facilities for passengers. The Giridih railway station, which serves the city of Giridih in the state of Jharkhand, comes under the Asansol division of the Eastern Railways (ER) zone of the Railway Ministry. The Giridih station is the terminal railway station of the city and is important for railway connectivity. In this regard, the Giridih railway station has been redeveloped for improving the infrastructure and for bringing more passenger-friendly amenities. An Eastern Railways (ER) zone official told Financial Express Online that the condition of the station was deteriorating and to improve the station infrastructure, various tasks at the Giridih station had been taken up.

According to the Eastern Railways zone, the works which have been executed as part of the Giridih station redevelopment program are as follows:

A wide circulating area in the station has been developed with improved entrance and exit gates.

A new PRS counter has been opened for passengers

A four bedded dormitory and two double bedded retiring rooms have been opened. A new toilet complex has been constructed at the platform.

Three new waiting halls have been opened, comprising modern passenger facilities such as washrooms, stainless steel benches. These halls include one ladies upper class waiting hall, one general upper class waiting hall and one second class waiting hall.

A garden of size approximately 2000 square metres has been constructed outside the station

A 100 feet high monumental national flag has been installed within the area of the garden

Meanwhile, as part of the Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment plan, many railway stations across the Indian Railways network have been refurbished with better passenger amenities and infrastructure. Recently, the Lonavala station in the state of Maharashtra was developed with several environment-friendly initiatives. Attractive selfie points, cafeteria, digital museums were opened at the station for the comfort of passengers. Some of the stations such as Annand Vihar, Bijwasan, Sabarmati, Amritsar have been slated to be developed into world-class airport like stations on the basis of the public private partnership mode.