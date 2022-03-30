Indian Railways getting ready for monsoon; removes 1.60 lakh cubic metres muck over Mumbai Suburban section

In a bid to the wheels of local trains running and to ensure smooth movement of trains during the monsoon season, Indian Railways has taken on various pre-monsoon preparatory works. In this regard, the Western Railway has undertaken the cleaning of garbage along the tracks over the Mumbai Suburban section. Some of the other works include cleaning of culverts, desilting of side drains, installations of high power pumps, special maintenance of infrastructure, etc. The zone is taking all measures for smooth water flow and ensure there is no stagnation of water or flooding of rail tracks. The garbage and muck collected during the process of cleaning are being cleared and removed with the help of special mulk trains, according to a statement issued by Western Railways.

The zonal railway said that the garbage and debris lead to waterlogging on the rail tracks as it obstructs the flow of rainwater sideways. Also, it leads to water accumulation on rail tracks. The garbage and muck cleaned are packed in gunny bags which were then loaded on to the muck special trains and BRNs. At present, one muck special and 12 BRN wagons are being used over Mumbai suburban section to collect muck from rail tracks. Additionally, one Poclain and four JCB machines are operated as well to remove muck from rail tracks. A total of 106 locations have been identified by Western Railways where garbage dumping by outsiders has been noticed which affects the stormwater drainage system.

The zonal railway said the waste materials and garbage, which are being dumped by outsiders on railway tracks are choking up the drainage, culverts and pipeline, which hinders the smooth flow of stormwater at various locations. The Western Railway further mentioned that during the year 2021-22, 1.60 lakh cubic metres of muck or garbage were cleared from the rail tracks in the suburban rail section as well as a significant portion of the muck is cleared taking advantage of the maintenance block operated on Mumbai suburban railway sections.