Indian Railways gets French boost for world-class stations! France to provide 7 lakh euros for infra project

Indian Railways join hands with French Railways for world-class infrastructure! In a big boost for Indian Railways infrastructure, IRSDC has signed an agreement with French Railways for under which the latter will provide up to 7 lakh euros for railway station development in India. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Railways - the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), has entered in a Tripartite Agreement with French Railways (SNCF) and AFD, a French Development Agency. Under this agreement, AFD has agreed to support capacity building for the railway station development program in India by providing in-kind grant financing up to 7,00,000 EURO, through French National Railways (SNCF)-Hubs as well as Connexions as a Technical Partner to the corporation. This move will not impose any financial liability on Indian Railways or IRSDC, a statement said. IRSDC is responsible for developing and redeveloping the existing and new railway stations across India. According to Suresh Angadi, MoS railways, both the countries - India and France - have a strong and long-standing prosperous partnership in the railway sector. In the past, French Railways has been involved with India's national transporter in conducting speed upgradation study for Delhi-Chandigarh section as well as for station development of Ambala and Ludhiana railway stations. The move will help Indian Railways in positioning the stations across the country as world-class transport hubs. The IRSDC has been tasked to transform many railway stations into airport-like hubs of world-class standard. Currently, the redevelopment is being carried out at Habibganj and Gandhi Nagar railway stations. For this big railway infrastructure development project, many other stations across India like Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, Baiyyappanahalli, Surat, Shivaji Nagar, Sabarmati, Kanpur, Kanpur, Bijwasa, Sabarmati, Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar, Thakurli, Gandhinagar (Jaipur) stations have also been identified by the national transporter. Besides, Indian Railways is also redeveloping and beautifying various other railway stations. Some of the stations, which were recently given a new makeover include Mathura Junction, New Delhi railway station, Haridwar Junction, Agra Cantt., Lonavala station, Patna Junction, Jaipur Junction among others. This financial year, Indian Railways aims to redevelop 68 railway stations in total.