Indian Railways gets first ‘Make in India’ electric locomotive with regenerative braking; what’s special

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 6:14 PM

Meanwhile, under the Make in India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch three big Indian Railways projects this month.

Indian RailwaysIndian Railways

Indian Railways’ “first” electric locomotive with a regenerative system: Historical ‘Make In India’ project flagged off for Indian Railways! The country’s first electric locomotive with a regenerative system has been developed by PSU BHEL for Indian Railways has been flagged off from its Jhansi plant. The state-run organization BHEL has developed the state-of-the-art regeneration system through in-house R&D efforts for the railway network’s fleet of conventional electric locomotives, according to a recent PTI report. The regenerative technology helps avoid loss of heat energy when the brakes are applied and also feeds the energy back to the overhead power lines.

The concept of developing the energy-efficient regeneration system was proposed by the Railway Ministry. Further, BHEL responded to the national transporter by successfully developing the technology in-house, thus giving an impetus to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The country’s first such regenerative 5,000 HP WAG-7 electric locomotive was flagged off from the company’s Jhansi plant.

Also Read: This Vande Bharat Express video will give you goosebumps Watch Train 18 zoom past at lightening speed

Presently the electric locomotives in India have a dynamic braking system where the energy generated during the application of brakes gets wasted in the form of heat. According to a tweet shared by the Ministry of Railways, this regenerative braking system in conventional DC (direct current) locomotive has been developed for the first time in the history of worldwide traction. Indian Railways along with BHEL had undertaken this project of modifying its WAG7 locomotive. The project being a ‘Make in India’ initiative, will lead to a cost saving of Rs 25 lakh per locomotive per year.

Meanwhile, under the Make in India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch three big Indian Railways projects this month. Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, is India’s first engineless, fastest self-propelled train will be flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station. PM Modi will also flag off Indian Railways’ first-ever converted-locomotive in a major event at Varanasi. The diesel locomotive has been converted into electric traction during its midlife rehabilitation, for the first time. Lastly, he will lay the foundation stone for the 17 km long new broad gauge railway line connecting Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways gets first ‘Make in India’ electric locomotive with regenerative braking; what’s special
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition