Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph

Published: May 30, 2019 12:37:03 PM

A 343 km long dedicated freight corridor (DFC) between Khurja to Bhaupur is the section where trial runs of all types of new Indian Railways trains can be conducted. It will prove to be a boon for other types of trains as well.

Technical trial runs of new semi high-speed trains like Train 18, Train 19, Train 20 will be effectively conducted without any hindrance

Indian Railways gets its first trial corridor for all types of trains! In a new developmental boost, Indian Railways won’t have to block traffic on corridors or cancel trains in order to conduct trial runs of new trains or upgraded engines. In a first for the country, technical trial runs of new semi high-speed trains like Train 18, Train 19, Train 20 will be effectively conducted without any hindrance. According to a recent Dainik Bhaskar report, a 343 km long dedicated freight corridor (DFC) between Khurja to Bhaupur is the section where trial runs of all types of new Indian Railways trains can be conducted. According to a DFC official quoted in the report, the corridor will prove to be a boon for all semi-high speed trains as well as other types of trains on the network.

According to the report, it is being said that this track is world-class, which is why on this corridor the trial runs can be conducted at a speed of up to 250 km/hour. One of the very beneficial aspects of the corridor is that trial runs can also be conducted for double-decker trains as well as double-decker goods trains.

On a common corridor, the height of an overhead electric cable (OHC) is 5.5 metres. However, the height of the OHC on this corridor is 7.5 metres. Additionally, the OHC installed on this corridor has a supply of 25 KV voltage with which a train with a load of 12,5000-15,000 tons can run at a speed of 100 km/hour.

Anurag Sachan, Managing Director (MD), DFC was quoted in the report saying that the trial runs of every type of train are possible on this track and the technical trials can also be conducted to test the speed of the trains.

A DFC official explained that earlier, for the trial runs of semi-high speed trains like Humsafar Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, the authorities had to block the usual train traffic on the track or corridor. Due to this, the trains running on track always facd the possibility of getting delayed.

