Indian Railways gears up for upcoming monsoon season; conducts preparation works in Mumbai suburban network

Despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, all works related to monsoon preparedness are being carried out on priority.

To keep the train wheels running as well as to ensure uninterrupted services during the monsoon season, Indian Railways is conducting pre-monsoon preparation works. According to a press release issued by Western Railways, despite the lockdown due to COVID-19, all works related to monsoon preparedness are being carried out on priority. The monsoon preparation works include cleaning and desiliting of culverts, side-drains, special maintenance of infrastructure, installations of high-power diesel and electric pumps, etc. Take a look at the pre-monsoon works that are being done over Mumbai suburban section:

Pre-cleaning joint inspection of the culverts have been completed with respective municipal corporations i.e., MCGM, MBMC and VVCMC.

Muck/earth/garbage alongside the rail tracks have been removed to facilitate smooth storm water discharge into drains.

New manholes and drains have been constructed for facilitation in smooth water discharge.

Intensive and multiple cleaning rounds of 54 no. of culvert and drain of 47 km in the suburban network will be completed before monsoon.

To increase pumping capacity by 33 per cent as compared to last year, 191 no. of higher capacity pumps have been installed this year on the Churchgate-Virar section.

At Bandra and Prabhadevi, old cast iron pipes with breakages and leakages have been replaced with wide and covered RCC waterway.

1,40,000 cubic metre of muck, garbage, released earth has been removed from suburban section till now by deploying JCB, Poclain, manual labour as well as three specially modified EMU muck trains.

Previous monsoon season’s flooding spots have been identified and customized solutions devised for each spot viz. Andheri, Bandra, Grant Road, Mahim and Goregaon.

To have authentic and real time rain data, four Automatic Rain Gauge, in association with IMD, are in the process of being installed and 10 independently installed by the Western Railway zone in the suburban network.

The number of pumps provided on rail tracks as well as depots has been increased by 27 per cent.

Track and OHE has been lifted at 15 identified sections in low lying areas from 100 mm to 250 mm.

Drone has been used for survey in Borivali -Virar suburban section and major nallas in Vasai-Virar section to monitor the obstructions in waterways as well as cleaning and dredging of nallas.

In Mahim yard, HDPE pipes have been provided, resulting in quick discharge of rain water from the yard.

Additional opening have been provided in Mahim, Matunga and Dadar yard.

To ensure deep cleaning of culverts, suction/ de-sludging have been used.

New micro tunneling method has been adopted for construction of culverts.

Municipal and Western Railway officials have conducted joint survey for cutting and trimming of vulnerable trees existing in the vicinity of track.

Overhead track crossing’s joint checking was done, the work of which has been completed.

As many as 286 bird nests have been removed from OHE structures.

In order to avoid the menace of birds, bird deterrent gel has been applied at almost 6000 locations.

The checking work of OHE under FOB, ROB, as well as under other overline structure for clearance, provision of false catenary has been 95 per cent completed till now.

17 out of 21 redundant/released structures have been removed. While the remaining four will be removed by May 31.

OHE checking on girder bridges has been completed.

Between the Churchgate-Virar section, a joint inspection of pantographs as well as roof equipment of Loco, EMUs, and MEMUs at Loco sheds, EMU sheds and MEMU sheds, Trip sheds are being done.

Special attention is also being given to the maintenance of overhead electric equipment to ensure running of trains during monsoon.

Monsoon-related maintenance work of EMU suburban rakes is being done.

Before the onset of monsoon, insulation testing of various signalling gears will be completed.

The Western Railway zone has ensured round-the-clock monitoring and manning of the control office during heavy rains.

Also, precautions will be taken by railway authorities at stations to monitor the crowd.