Indian Railways Gati Shakti Express launched between Delhi-Patna with 3 AC Economy coaches; See timings, halts

Delhi-Patna Gati Shakti Superfast Special: Indian Railways has introduced a special train 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna – Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train for the convenience of the railway passengers as well as to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season. The Delhi – Patna Gati Shakti Superfast Special runs with 20 new 3 AC Economy Class coaches. According to a statement by Railway Ministry, Train Number 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal – Patna Junction Gati Shakti Superfast Special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal railway station at 11.10 PM on 29 October 2021, 31 October 2021, 02 November 2021, 05 November 2021, and 07 November 2021 to arrive at Patna Junction at 03.45 PM the next day.

Train Number 01683 Patna Junction – Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train, in the return direction, will depart from Patna Junction railway station at 05.45 PM on 30 October 2021, 01 November 2021, 03 November 2021, 06 November 2021 and 08 November 2021 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station at 09.50 AM the next day. En route in both directions, the train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction & Danapur railway stations.

According to a PTI report, the train’s design and look have been improved with illuminated seat numbers as well as fire proof material. Besides, each coach has as many as 83 berths, 11 more than those in the existing three-tier air-conditioned coaches. The newly designed coach boasts comfortable and ergonomically designed climbing ladders for middle & upper berths and individuals AC vents, reading lights as well as USB charging sockets for all travellers. These coaches are also equipped with elegant bottle holders and foldable snack tables. These train coaches have been made Divyang-friendly. The toilets on these coaches have been provided with a modern, elegant look that also offers passenger-friendly fittings. Indian Railways said that the cost of each coach is approximately Rs 2.76 crore and it is fit to run at a speed of 160 km per hour.