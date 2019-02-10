Indian Railways connects remote parts of North-East with inauguration of Garjee-Belonia line in Tripura

The project of Indian Railways has been built at a total cost of Rs 3407 crore. (Representative image)

Indian Railways is connecting remote corners of the North-east to India! In a major boost to rail-connectivity in the remote corner of Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Garjee-Belonia line of Indian Railways on Saturday. The inauguration of the new line is set to propel Tripura as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The Garjee-Belonia railway section is located in a remote part of Tripura, close to the Bangladesh border. After the inauguration, the 23.325 kilometres long section will become the main mode of transport for the people in the area, Indian Railways has said. The train service in this north-east state is one of the most important aspects of development, it said.

Key features of new Garjee-Belonia Indian Railways line in Tripura

The Garjee-Belonia is 23.325 kilometres long and is a part of Agartala-Sabroom section of Indian Railways which is 114.6 kilometres long. The announcement regarding the rail line between Agartala and Sabroom was made in the Union Budget 2007-08. Indian Railways has termed this as a national project. The line passes through four districts of Tripura – West Tripura (Agartala), Sepahijala (Bishramganj), Gomati (Udaipur) and South Tripura (Belonia) out of 8 districts in the state.

Also Read: Indian Railways modernizes Rajya Rani Express under Project Utkrisht Check salient features of the upgraded train

With the opening of this line, passenger train services will begin in the Garjee-Belonia section. With this inauguration, Tripura will have full-fledged rail-connectivity with the rest of India. The train will run at a maximum speed of 100 km/hour.

The project has been built at a total cost of Rs 3407 crore. However, an expenditure of Rs 400 crore was incurred for completion of the Garjee-Belonia rail line. The stretch was completed in two years. Belonia is located on the Indo-Bangladesh border. It is over 100 km from the state capital Agartala.

Indian Railways has been focus sing on putting Tripura on the railway map of the country. Indian Railways has started converting the meter gauge to broad gauge from 2016.