Indian Railways’ Gandhinagar station to be an airport-like hub soon! Almost 95% civil work complete; details

Once the station is fully redeveloped, it will be at par with international standards as well as boast world-class passenger facilities.

Indian Railways’ Gandhinagar railway station to be world-class soon: Indian Railways’ Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat to get a new makeover like never before! The Gandhinagar station is being revamped under Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment and beautification plan and the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is heading the station’s redevelopment project work. According to IRSDC, so far, 94.5 per cent civil work has already been completed at the project site. The tentative completion target of the Gandhinagar railway station redevelopment project is December 2020. Once the station is fully redeveloped, it will be at par with international standards as well as boast world-class passenger facilities.

For the first time in Indian Railways’ history, the upgraded and modernized Gandhinagar railway station will boast a five-star hotel above the rail tracks, which will be run by the Leela Group. The redeveloped station will have a revamped building and there will be retail shops as well as food courts at the concourse area. Also, a transit hall will be provided with a seating arrangement for as many as 600 passengers. The station redevelopment is being executed by Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation Limited (GARUD), an SPV formed by IRSDC and the state government of Gujarat.

Other than Gandhinagar station’s redevelopment, Habibganj railway station’s renovation is also scheduled for completion by this year-end. According to IRSDC, 97.95 per cent of civil work, so far, has already been completed at Habibganj’s project site. At the renovated Habibganj station, there will be a glass dome-like structure at the entrance, dedicated concourse area with retail outlets, food cafeterias, plush waiting lounge, modern toilets, etc. Under this project, the Habibganj railway station will have a ‘green building’, installed with waste water treatment plant and energy-efficient LED lights. Apart from these features, a pod hotel is also being planned at the station.