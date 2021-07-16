Indian Railways Gandhinagar station: From theme-based lighting to art gallery, see its world-class features

The redeveloped station project is a first of its kind in the country.

Today, PM is inaugurating the newly revamped Gandhinagar Capital railway station in Gujarat. The world-class Indian Railways’ station is expected to act as a city booster and create an investment cycle, generate employment and in general uplift the economy of the capital of Gujarat. The redevelopment of the Gandhinagar Capital railway station is a unique project taken up in partnership with the Gujarat government and Railway Ministry through Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) forming a JV firm named Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD). The redeveloped station project is a first of its kind in the country and is likely to pave the way for similar projects in land-stressed cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore.

According to the Railway Ministry, the railway station is future-ready, and the concourse area of the station will be used for departing passengers when there is an increase in the number of people at the station. In the near future, however, there are plans to open retail, entertainment and food outlets in this area to serve the demands of railway passengers as well as the local public. Market players like Shopper’s Stop and Big Bazaar have also shown interest in opening their mini outlets at the station. Thus, the redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station will function like a “city centre rail mall” where train travelling will be one of the several functions that the station will serve. Below are some of the salient features of the newly renovated Gandhinagar Capital railway station: