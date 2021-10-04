Indian Railways’ game-changing Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project in J&K to be completed by 2023

So far, 80 per cent of the work on the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link has been completed.

Indian Railways’ Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla rail line project is all set to be a game-changer for Jammu and Kashmir! So far, 80 per cent of the work on the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link has been completed while the rest of the work will be completed by the year 2023, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh said on Saturday, on her visit to Kashmir as part of the central government’s public outreach programme. The Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla rail link project is the most ambitious railway project in the country post-Independence and the national transporter is working at full capacity to meet all deadlines, Jardosh was quoted saying in a PTI report.

According to the minister, other than providing relief to the people, the rail line, from the security point of view, is of strategic importance especially in a place like Kashmir. Jardosh said that Kashmir is a challenging terrain because of its topography but Indian Railways is fully equipped to meet all challenges with the latest technology as well as a dedicated workforce. As the route is mountainous, the Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla rail link project is challenging. Several bridges as well as tunnels had to be made to complete the project, she said. The minister examined the work progress at the ground and said the work has been going at a faster pace.

The minister further said, jobs have been provided to those who have suffered a land loss of 75 per cent and above and till now, most of the compensation cases have been completed already. Also, the minister appealed to the public to keep the surrounding areas clean, saying there was too much plastic waste. According to Jardosh, Indian Railways is committed to undertake development in every corner of the nation and Kashmir ranks high on the central government’s agenda. The national transporter has a crucial role to play when we talk of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, she added.