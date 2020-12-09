Indian Railways’ freight trains to start on 40% Dedicated Freight Corridor by next year; Check its benefits

A large part of the freight corridor (DFC corridor) being built by the national transporter will be operational from next year.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Indian Railways plays an important role in the development of the nation, making it economically and industrially self-sufficient. A large part of the freight corridor (DFC corridor) being built by the national transporter will be operational from next year to meet the increasing demand for freight transport as well as to facilitate and grow the industries. According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will be running its freight train services on 40 per cent of the DFC by next year. It is being said that by the end of 2021, Khurja, Kanpur, Rewari, Dadri, Palanpur, Ajmer, Gujarat ports will be connected by the DFC. While the entire Eastern and Western corridors are expected to be completed by June 2022.

Once the DFC stretch from Dadri to Rewari is completed by DFCCIL, Indian Railways will begin ‘Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro)’ services on the section, leading to a drastic reduction in pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Besides, to avoid congestion and traffic on roads, loaded trucks can be moved on flat rakes under the ‘Ro-Ro’ service. The purpose of this service is to minimize carbon emission, as well as congestion on the roads of Delhi-NCR as in a day, approximately 66,000 trucks, pass through Delhi and its adjoining areas.

There are three more DFC corridors in the pipeline- East-West Corridor, East Coast Corridor, and North-South Sub-Corridor. The surveys for these corridors are expected to be completed by next year. These freight corridors are likely to be completed by 2030. The 1,115 km East Coast Corridor will connect Kharagpur in WB and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. While Vijayawada-Nagpur-Itarsi will be linked by the 975 km long North-South Sub-Corridor. The East-West freight corridor includes route of 1,673 km, linking Bhusaval-Nagpur-Kharagpur-Dankuni and 195 km Rajkharswan-Kalipahari-Andal route.