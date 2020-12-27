Indian Railways freight loading up 9% in December

Recent policy measures for development of goods sheds through private investment, improving customers’ experience with the Railways and conversion of all private siding into private freight terminals have aided in the revival.

The Railways’ freight performance has sustained the upward momentum in terms of earnings as well as loading in December. Freight loading by the national transporter in the first 25 days of December touched 94.49 MT, up 9% from the same period a year ago, according to the official data released by the Railways.

Freight revenue also showed an uptick with Railways earning Rs 9451 crore in the first 25 days of December, a rise of 7% from the same period last year.

“Rail freight operations lead the national economic recovery post Covid. Going by the trend in freight loading, which has defied the situation created by the pandemic, we are assured that we will cross the freight loading achieved last year. Indian economy is picking up, industrial growth is also going up and these are positive signs,” Railway Board chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said at a virtual press meet on Saturday.

Freight loading and revenue growth have picked up since September due to a slew of measures that have helped expand the freight not only from traditional segments but also new customers like automobile companies.

Recent policy measures for development of goods sheds through private investment, improving customers’ experience with the Railways and conversion of all private siding into private freight terminals have aided in the revival.

Railways have also stepped up induction of new wagons, introduced an e-payment facility, which is being availed by 1268 freight customers and taken measures to expedite delivery of goods by increasing the speed of freight trains from 24 kmph one year ago to 46 kmph currently.