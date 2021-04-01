  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways freight loading in FY21 surpasses FY20-level

April 1, 2021 2:50 AM

Earnings from freight loading also grew for IR in March 2021 to Rs 12137.22 crore, also 24% higher than the revenue collected in the same month last year at Rs 9806.09 crore.

There was a 70 MT deficit in freight loading in the April-July period of 2020 but there has been a steady pick up in transportation of goods from August.There was a 70 MT deficit in freight loading in the April-July period of 2020 but there has been a steady pick up in transportation of goods from August.

Defying Covid-challenges and reflecting the rebound in the economy, the Railways have closed 2020-21 with a sustained momentum in freight loading and revenue. In March 2021, IR carried 122.19 MT of freight, which is 24% growth from the loading of 98.76 MT in March 2020.

IR’s total loading for 2020-21 stands at 1224.45 MT, surpassing the 1205.04 MT of freight carried in 2019-20 by 2%.

Revenue earned by IR in FY21 is Rs 116634.9 crore, 3 % growth on year. The freight performance has been improving on month to month basis in recent months.

Through a number of concessions and discounts to make freight movement attractive, IR has made gains through an increased loading in non-traditional items led by automobile, fly ash, stone, onion, chemical salt, sand, sugar and cotton.

