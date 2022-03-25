Indian Railways freight customers to get Rail Green Points! Scheme likely to be launched next month

A downloadable certificate showing the Rail Green Point may be provided in the system.

Rail Green Points: In a bid to assign carbon saving points, known as Rail Green Points, to freight customers, Indian Railways has laid down Policy guidelines recently. It will be only applicable to Indian Railways’ freight customers who are registered on the e-RD portal of FOIS. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, every freight customer who places demand online (on e-demand module) for freight services may be prompted by a ‘Pop up’ thanking him for choosing to transport by the national transporter giving details of the expected saving of carbon emission called Rail Green Points.

Following the generation of RR, the saving of carbon emission will be credited to the account of the freight customer in the form of Rail Green Points and also, the cumulative points will be shown in the customer’s account on the Freight Business Development portal, the Railway Ministry said. Further, a downloadable certificate showing the Rail Green Point may be provided in the system, the ministry added.

However, the Rail Green Points cannot be claimed by freight customers for any benefit from Indian Railways. According to the ministry, Rail Green Points will be reckoned on basis of the financial year. The ministry believes that the ‘Feel Good Factor’ that Indian Railways’ freight customers would get from this information will further motivate them to transport more by train. The corporate customers, moreover, may like to mention it on their web portal, in their Annual Reports, the ministry mentioned.

According to the Railway Ministry, the module for Rail Green Point will be developed by CRIS/FOIS. Also, for freight customers, CRIS will evolve some kind of Green Star Rating type concept for identification based on their Rail Green Points. Also, leadership board may be thought of for Rail Green Points, the Railway Ministry continued. The Rail Green Point scheme is likely to be launched in the month of April 2022, the ministry added.