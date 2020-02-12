Indian Railways focuses on punctuality! MEMU services to replace passenger trains on these routes

MEMU trains will replace passenger trains on 2 routes in Odisha (ECoR)

Indian Railways MEMU services to replace passenger trains on Puri-Angul and Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh routes in Odisha! Indian Railways mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) train services, which are electric multiple trains operating over the short and medium distance on the network, will be replacing passenger trains on the Puri-Angul as well as on the Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh routes in the state of Odisha from February 11, 2020 and February 12, 2020 respectively. An East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone official told Financial Express Online that the MEMU services will replace the passenger trains operating on the two routes in the state, for faster and more punctual services. The MEMU train services will operate with full crowd capacity.

According to the official, with a total of 16 coaches, the Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU train will be the longest MEMU rake in the state of Odisha. The Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU train service ran from Puri on February 11, 2020 and will operate from Angul on February 12, 2020. Additionally, the Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh MEMU train service will run from Bhubaneswar on February 12, 2020 and from Kendujhargarh on February 13, 2020. The new MEMU trains will replace the passenger trains but the schedule of the train services will remain the same, added the ECoR official.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways’ South Western Railways (SWR) zone had increased the frequency of the MEMU services on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route last year. This step was taken to facilitate the commuters travelling in the SWR zone and the frequency of train number 06575 /06576 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU special train service was increased from four to six days per week. The inaugural special MEMU train with a revised schedule was flagged off on July 27, 2019 from Mysuru.

It was also reported earlier that the Railway Board will replace slow passenger trains with faster MEMU trains on the Golden Quadrilateral routes. Rajesh Agrawal, the then Member Rolling Stock earlier told Financial Express Online that around 1200 coaches will be replaced with around 65 rakes or 200 train services with the self-propelled MEMU train services, in order to decongest the Golden Quadrilateral.