Indian Railways focuses on Mission Zero Accident! Records significant decline in train accidents; details

The Mission Zero Accident, a mission of Indian Railways was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-17.

Indian Railways and its Mission Zero Accident: Over the last few years, the number of train accidents has declined significantly! According to Railway Ministry, the number of passengers who lost their lives in consequential train accidents were 67 in 2009-10, 235 in 2010-11, 100 in 2011-12, 61 in 2012-13, 42 in 2013-14, 118 in 2014-15, 40 in 2015-16, 195 in 2016-17, 28 in 2017-18, 16 in 2018-19, 0 in 2019-20 (up to 6 March 2020). In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal recently said the Mission Zero Accident, a mission of Indian Railways was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-17. It has two sub-missions, which are as follows:

Complete elimination of unmanned level crossings over broad gauge network in the next three to four years.

Developing an indigenous technology, Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to prevent collisions and signal passing at danger by the Loco Pilot as well as to increase throughput by increasing the average sectional speed on Indian Railways network.

According to the Railway Minister, all unmanned level crossings have already been eliminated on the Broad Gauge network in January 2019. Also, Indian Railways has developed Train Collision Avoidance System in association with Indian manufacturers. The TCAS has been installed on South Central Railways’ Lingampalli – Vikarabad – Wadi, and Vikarabad – Bidar sections (250 route kilometres). Currently, the TCAS is under implementation on South Central Railways’ 1199 route kilometres.

To make the national transporter safe and efficient, all railway staff including the safety category staff are required to undergo structured training on a regular basis at all Training Institutes of Indian Railways. The safety category staff are also provided training in Disaster Management with emphasis on three ‘R’s (Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation), First Aid, Fighting as well as use if fire extinguishers, Threat Perception, and Emergency Response, Goyal said. The Railway Training Institutes are allocated funds on a yearly basis for the development of training modules and training materials, development of infrastructure, the conduct of training programmes, etc., he added.