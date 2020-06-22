Indian Railways focuses on ease of doing business! Now, vendors require single-window approval

Indian Railways has taken another major step to ease the procurement system in the country’s rail network.

Indian Railways focuses on ease of doing business! In an attempt to enhance transparency, efficiency, as well as ease of doing business, Indian Railways has taken another major step to ease the procurement system in the country’s rail network. As per extant procurement norms of the national transporter, identified safety and critical items, where quality is of prime importance, are procured from vendors that are approved by Indian Railways’ nominated vendor approving agencies for the item. Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has taken a new decision in this regard. Now, a vendor, approved for an item by any of the Vendor Approving Agency of the national transporter shall be considered as an approved vendor by all units of Indian Railways for that particular item, according to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry.

With this new move, the ministry stated that Indian Railways expects to save the time and effort of vendors significantly. Thus, now, there will be no need of approaching multiple vendor approving agencies for participating in tenders of all the units of Indian Railways. The move will also increase the competition in public procurement, making it more efficient as well as economical. Additionally, the move will also promote better utilization of the manufacturing capacity of Industry in the country, helping the cause of the Modi government’s “Make in India” initiative, according to the Railway Ministry.

The ministry further stated that previously, a vendor, approved at one establishment of Indian Railways was not automatically eligible to be considered for procurement at other establishments of the national transporter. Thus, in order to get considered, a vendor had to apply for approval at multiple establishments. Now with this step, even the Indian Railways network would have more options to choose from and that too in a transparent manner, the Railway Ministry added.