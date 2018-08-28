Indian Railways floats tender for supply, installation of more than 89,000 CCTV cameras!

The notice for the tender was uploaded on the website of the railway’s telecom arm, RailTel, on August 22.

The railways has floated a tender for its much-awaited surveillance system under which CCTV cameras would be installed in all its stations and coaches. The notice for the tender was uploaded on the website of the railway’s telecom arm, RailTel, on August 22.

RailTel has floated a tender for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 89,845 IP (Internet Protocol) based video surveillance system (VSS) at 6,124 railway stations of A1, A, B, C, D and E category under northern, western, eastern and southern region, officials said. The tender, however, does not include such systems in coaches for the time being.

It has asked for four types of full HD IP cameras — fixed dome type, bullet type, P/T/Z type and 4K UHD Bullet type — along with their accessories to provide high-level security and vigilance. These cameras will not only record all the movement at stations, but they will also be equipped with facial recognition software, motion detection, quick review and intrusion detection.

The recording will be under scrutiny 24×7 at RPF/GRP Thana/Post. RailTel has called for a complete working system. Therefore, the bids must be complete with all equipment and required accessories along with necessary power systems, including standard un-interrupted power supply for the entire system as required for complete installation and commissioning under the contract.

While bids for 24,074 CCTV cameras have been invited for the Northern Region, for the Western Region the bids are invited for 16,813 such cameras, for the Southern Region it is 20,847 cameras and for the Eastern Region the number of such cameras up for grabs is 28,111.

The railways has earmarked Rs 3,000 crore in its 2018-19 budget to install CCTV systems across 11,000 trains and 8,500 stations to ensure safety of passengers, the officials said. The last date for submission of bids for the tender is September 18.