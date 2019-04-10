Relief for Indian Railways passengers this summer! Flexi fare discontinued in these trains

Indian Railways introduced flexi-fare on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on September 9, 2016.
Good news for Indian Railways train travellers! In a relief for passengers travelling between New Delhi (NDLS) and Chandigarh (CDG) in the scorching summer from Indian Railways trains, the national transporter will not be charging flexi fare or dynamic price system on certain trains. Indian Railways has scrapped flexi fare for Chandigarh Shatabdi, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report. Passengers travelling from Train number 12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI and Train number 12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI will no longer require to pay flexi fare.
Chandigarh Shatabdi fare: As per the new Indian Railways rules, Chandigarh Shatabdi fare has been fixed between Rs 575 to Rs 595. The ticket fare of train number 12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI is Rs 575. Train number 12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI, which departs from New Delhi at 19.15 and reaches Chandigarh Jn at 22.45, will cost you Rs 595. Earlier, Chandigarh Shatabdi fare shot up to Rs 850 to Rs 900 due to flexi fare.
Last year ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways decided to scrap the flexi fare in 15 premium trains. Apart from this, the national transporter reduced the highest slab in other premium trains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that flexi fares would be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare and scrap the dynamic pricing on trains with less than 50 per cent occupancy.
What is flexi-fare scheme?
Indian Railways introduced flexi-fare on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on September 9, 2016. A total of 142 premium trains such as 44 Rajdhani Express, 46 Shatabdi Express and 52 Duronto Express were under flexi fare structure. Under the new flexi-fare scheme, with every 10 per cent increase in occupancy of berths, there is a 10 per cent increase in fare with a cap of 140 per cent.
Additionally, flexi-fare has been discontinued in 32 trains for months of February, March and August this year. These trains are:
- Train number 12014 AMRITSAR SHATABDI,
- Train number 12005 KALKA SHATABDI,
- Train number 12018 DEHRADUN SHATABDI,
- Train number 12016 AJMER SHATABDI,
- Train number 12025 SHATABDI EXP,
- Train number 12020 SHATABDI EXPRESS,
- Train number 12030 SWARNA SHATABDI,
- Train number 12026 PUNE SHATABDI,
- Train number 12032 AMRITSAR SHATABDI,
- Train number 12031 AMRITSAR SHATABDI,
- Train number 12041 SHATABDI EXPRESS,
- Train number 12039 KGM NDLS SHT,
- Train number 12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI,
- Train number 12042 NJP HWH SHATABDI,
- Train number 12213 DURONTO EXPRESS,
- Train number 12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI,
- Train number 12219 SC DURONTO EXP,
- Train number 12214 YPR DURONTO EXP,
- Train number 12224 ERS LTT DURONTO,
- Train number 12223 LTT ERS DURONTO,
- Train number 12228 MUMBAI DURONTO,
- Train number 12227 INDORE DURONTO,
- Train number 12240 JP MMCT DURONTO,
- Train number 12239 JAIPUR DURONTO,
- Train number 12244 SHATABDI EXP,
- Train number 12243 SHATABDI EXP,
- Train number 12437 RAJDHANI EXP,
- Train number 12278 SHATABDI EXPRESS,
- Train number 12442 BILASPUR RJDHNI,
- Train number 12441 BSP NDLS RAJ EX,
- Train number 22414 NZM MAO RAJ
- Train number 12453 RNC NDLS RAJ EXP.
