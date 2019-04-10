Relief for Indian Railways passengers this summer! Flexi fare discontinued in these trains

Last year ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways decided to scrap the flexi fare in 15 premium trains.

Good news for Indian Railways train travellers! In a relief for passengers travelling between New Delhi (NDLS) and Chandigarh (CDG) in the scorching summer from Indian Railways trains, the national transporter will not be charging flexi fare or dynamic price system on certain trains. Indian Railways has scrapped flexi fare for Chandigarh Shatabdi, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report. Passengers travelling from Train number 12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI and Train number 12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI will no longer require to pay flexi fare.

Chandigarh Shatabdi fare: As per the new Indian Railways rules, Chandigarh Shatabdi fare has been fixed between Rs 575 to Rs 595. The ticket fare of train number 12046 CDG NDLS SHATABDI is Rs 575. Train number 12045 NDLS CDG SHATABDI, which departs from New Delhi at 19.15 and reaches Chandigarh Jn at 22.45, will cost you Rs 595. Earlier, Chandigarh Shatabdi fare shot up to Rs 850 to Rs 900 due to flexi fare.

Last year ahead of Diwali, Indian Railways decided to scrap the flexi fare in 15 premium trains. Apart from this, the national transporter reduced the highest slab in other premium trains. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that flexi fares would be reduced from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare and scrap the dynamic pricing on trains with less than 50 per cent occupancy.

What is flexi-fare scheme?

Indian Railways introduced flexi-fare on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains on September 9, 2016. A total of 142 premium trains such as 44 Rajdhani Express, 46 Shatabdi Express and 52 Duronto Express were under flexi fare structure. Under the new flexi-fare scheme, with every 10 per cent increase in occupancy of berths, there is a 10 per cent increase in fare with a cap of 140 per cent.

Additionally, flexi-fare has been discontinued in 32 trains for months of February, March and August this year. These trains are: