Indian Railways’ Flameless Rasoi Vehicle: Check features of this state-of-the-art electric pantry car

Good news train passengers! Soon, you can enjoy better catering facilities by Indian Railways. Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station to see the ‘Flameless Rasoi Vehicle’ renovated by Alambagh workshop, Lucknow. According to Indian Railways, with an aim to provide better catering facilities to railway passengers as well as making food preparation safer from the point of view of rail safety, the Pantry Car which was being used by the national transporter has been renovated and made into ‘Flameless Rasoi Vehicle’. In this, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment has been provided and LPG appliances have been converted into modern electric appliances. In a bid to make it hygienic for food preparation, the Flameless Rasoi Vehicle has been made from the finest stainless steel.

A few years ago, the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, for the very first time, had developed an LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach. The LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach was provided with multiple modern features in a bid to provide enhanced catering facilities to vendors. The MCF manufactured LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach was fully air-conditioned.

Earlier, officials from MCF had said that the coach was equipped with several modern features and amenities including fire detection as well as extinguishing system. Also, a chimney was provided in the coach in order to keep the pantry car smoke free. In addition to these key features, the LBC Hot Buffet pantry car coach was also equipped with stainless steel counters, hot water boilers, bottle coolers, smoke-less multi-point electric cooking range, refrigerator, deep freezer, wash sink, water purifier, vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian hot cases, manager room as well as storeroom. Other than all these above-mentioned features, the pantry car also comprised of as many as 15 berths for the pantry car staff members.