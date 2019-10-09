Indian Railways flags off first DEMU train services in Tripura between Dharmanagar to Sabroom; details here

The regular service of the DEMU trains started from October 4, 2019 in the Dharmanagar-Agartala-Sabroom and Agartala- Belonia-Sabrom sections.

Indian Railways starts DEMU services for the first time in Tripura: In a big connectivity boost for people and local business firms, the very first DEMU train services have been flagged off between the Dharmanagar-Agartala-Sabroom section in the state of Tripura. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone has introduced the service for the benefit of local passengers in Agartala, Sabroom and Dharmanagar areas. The railway connectivity up to Sabroom is also very vital for the economic development of the state of Tripura.

According to the NFR zone, the regular service of the DEMU trains started from October 4, 2019 in the Dharmanagar-Agartala-Sabroom and Agartala- Belonia-Sabrom sections. The timings of the DEMU services in these sections are as follows:

Train number 07682 Agartala – Sabroom DEMU will start from Agartala at 05:15 AM and will reach Sabroom at 07:45 PM

Train number 07689 Sabroom – Agartala – Dharmanagar DEMU will start from Sabroom at 08:00 AM and will reach Agartala at 10:25 AM and Dharmanagar at 02:00 PM

Train number 07690 Dharmanagar- Agartala – Sabroom DEMU will start from Dharmanagar at 02:15 PM and will reach Agartala at 05:25 PM and Sabroom at 08:00 PM

Train number 07681 Sabroom – Agartala DEMU will start from Sabroom at 08:15 PM and will reach Agartala at 10:45 PM

Train number 07684 Agartala – Sabroom DEMU will start from Agartala at 10-50 am and will reach Sabroom at 01:20 PM

Train number 07683 Sabroom – Agartala DEMU will start from Sabroom at 01:45 PM and will reach Agartala at 04:15 PM

Train number 07688 Agartala – Sabroom DEMU will start from Agartala at 04:30 PM and will reach Sabroom at 07:00 PM

Train number 07687 Sabroom – Agartala DEMU will start from Sabroom at 07:15 PM and will reach Agartala at 09:50 PM

Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU), is a multiple-unit train powered by the on-board diesel engines. The DEMU train does not require a separate engine or a locomotive, as the engines are incorporated into one of the carriages. The primary fuel source in DEMU trains is diesel. The local passenger services are ideally suited for DEMU type trains due to its inherent advantages. As the DEMU train can operate in both directions, so it does not require any reversal at the terminal stations. The coaches of DEMU trains are also better equipped with more seating capacity. A total of eight coaches have been attached in the DEMU trains.