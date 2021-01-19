Indian Railways first Rajdhani Express on pull-push technology to run daily from today; see timings & halts

Train number 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express had its inaugural run on 19 January 2019 and operates under the Central Railway zone.

Big gift for Indian Railways passengers! From today, the first Indian Railways’ Rajdhani Express train which operates on the push-pull technology will run daily from Mumbai to New Delhi. Train number 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express had its inaugural run on 19 January 2019 and operates under the Central Railway zone. With one First AC, three AC 2-Tier, eight AC 3-Tier and one pantry car, this bi-weekly train departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 PM and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 10.20 AM next day, halting at Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Kalyan, Jhansi, Bhopal as well as Agra Cantt. railway stations.

According to Central Railways, within less than a month of its launch, the train got such a huge response that two additional coaches- AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier were added. The train hugely benefitted those who are staying in the Central suburbs beyond Thane and Kalyan, since it gave the passengers the option to travel in Rajdhani Express with boarding facility at Kalyan station. It is also the country’s first train to run on the Push-Pull technology, empowering the Modi government’s “Mission Raftar”.

Post the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown and in course of the unlock period, the Central Railway zone had once again started the Rajdhani Express train service from 30 December 2020 as a special train for the benefit of its passengers. With revised numbers 01221/01222, this special train ran four days a week with the same composition as well as halts and from 9 January 2021, the train was given halt at Gwalior as well.

The Central Railway said at present, this train leaves CSMT at 4.00 PM daily and arrives Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 AM next day. The Rajdhani Express, in the return journey, leaves Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 4.55 PM daily and arrives at CSMT station at 11.15 AM the next day. Ticket bookings can be made online on the IRCTC website and at all computerised reservation centres. Only those carrying confirmed tickets will be able to board this train, the Central Railway added.