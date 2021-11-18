Indian Railways’ first POD Hotel opened at Mumbai Central; See pics of this unique facility

All modern facilities can be availed by passengers at comparatively cheaper rates.

First POD Hotel at Mumbai Central: Travelling by Indian Railways on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour to Mumbai? Now, POD retiring rooms at Mumbai Central railway station will make your stay easy and comfortable. Recently, Union Minister of State for Indian Railways, Coals & Mines, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve inaugurated this unique facility at Mumbai Central railway station. According to a statement issued by Central Railways, the POD Hotel consists of a total Pod inventory of 48. This consists of three different categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, seven Pods for ladies o­nly, 10 Private Pods as well as o­ne Pod for Differently Abled guests. Here are some pics of the new state-of-the-art POD Hotel at Mumbai Central:

According to Central Railways, one guest can be comfortably fitted in the Classic Pods and Ladies o­nly Pods. The Private Pod will have a private space within the room as well, whereas the Room for Differently abled travellers will comfortably fit two guests with extra space for free movement of Wheelchair. All modern facilities can be availed by passengers at comparatively cheaper rates. Some of the modern and passenger-friendly features of this state-of-the-art POD Hotel include free WiFi service, free Business Centre usage, 24 hour reception, free Locker, ironing board, free soap and shampoo, left luggage facility, etc.

Apart from the new POD Hotel, the Union Minister also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation several projects including Railway Public Grievance Office at Churchgate, Reconstructed Frere Road Over Bridge, Integrated Surveillance System on Mumbai Suburban railway network, Foot Over Bridges, Escalators and Lifts on Suburban rail section, Home Platform at Ambernath as well as Kopar railway stations, coach restaurant at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Toilet Blocks at GTB Nagar, Borivali, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway stations.