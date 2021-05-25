Indian Railways’ first Oxygen Express train to Assam reaches the state with 80 MT of LMO; details

Indian Railways' Oxygen Express trains have been delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across India.

First Oxygen Express train service to Assam completes journey! Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express trains have been delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across India. So far, the national transporter has delivered more than 15284 MT of oxygen to various states in more than 936 tankers. Till now, 234 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the first Oxygen Express train to the state of Assam with 80 MT of LMO in four tankers reached the state on 23 May 2021 at around 11.30 AM. Till the time of the statement, the ministry said that nine loaded Oxygen Express trains were on run with over 569 MT of LMO in 31 tankers.

Indian Railways’ delivery of LMO to the state of Karnataka crossed 1000 MT. Oxygen relief by the national transporter reached out to 14 various states namely Kerala, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. So far, nearly 3609 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Uttar Pradesh, 614 MT of oxygen in Maharashtra, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 566 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1759 MT in Haryana, 4300 MT in Delhi, 1063 MT in Karnataka, 857 MT in Tamil Nadu, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 642 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 246 MT in Kerala, 153 MT in Punjab, 80 MT in Assam and 976 MT in Telangana.

The national transporter is picking up LMO from places such as Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and then delivering the life saving gas to States of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala in complex operational route planning scenarios. Due to heavy demand of LMO, the Oxygen Express train services have been delivering oxygen of over 800 MT to the country each day now.