Indian Railways first low-cost ventilator faces production obstacle; details here

The low-cost ventilator is the first such ventilator developed by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

Hurdle for Indian Railways’ low-cost ventilator! Due to the unavailability of a flow meter, the process to send Indian Railways’ low-cost ventilator for medical testing by an independent agency has hit a hurdle. The low-cost ventilator is the first such ventilator developed by Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala. According to sources quoted in an IE report, on Saturday, the production unit informed the Railway Board that it was having discussions with various vendors of the component and that the low-cost ventilator, named Jeevan, when tested with manometer, that is used to measure gas pressure, was working in stable condition in all vital parameters.

The General Manager of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala Ravinder Gupta has, however, informed that to send the ventilator for approval to an independent testing facility, a medical flow meter is a must. The sources quoted in the report said that the Rail Coach Factory spoke to several vendors of the device. Moreover, a few days ago one of the vendors has given three weeks’ delivery time for the component. The report further mentioned that around two weeks ago, the factory received accolades from the Railway Ministry. Even Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s office mentioned the achievement of developing a ventilator for around Rs 10,000 with materials that are available in the coach-manufacturing unit with its own design, in a tweet.

Two vital components in the machine, the Contribution Controller has been sourced from A Paul based in Okhla, New Delhi, while the valve was sourced from Japanese firm SMC, located in Noida. To get these parts delivered, the Rail Coach Factory used emergency transit by road and rail in the middle of the nationwide lockdown. The efficacy of the prototype got a nod from a team of in-house doctors and engineers. Initially, ICMR was considered for testing the prototype, but later it was learned that for this kind of testing, there are other approved agencies.

The production unit, before sending the prototype ventilator for outside testing, came to know that a particular type of flow meter was required to serve as the pressure’s visual indicator with which the air is pumped in.