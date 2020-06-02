Indian Railways’ first isolation coaches to be deployed for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Each coach has been modified at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

Indian Railways’ first COVID-19 care centre has been finally deployed in Delhi! The COVID-19 care centre which comprises of 10 modified coaches with 160 beds, was lying utilized for almost two months. According to a PTI report, these train coaches have been stationed at Shakur Basti railway station’s maintenance depot. A railway official was quoted as saying that in addition to the 10 non air-conditioned coaches with as many as 160 beds, the COVID-19 care centre will also have three air-conditioned coaches for healthcare staffers, including doctors. Earlier, 215 railway stations were earmarked by the government for the deployment of isolation coaches to be utilized as COVID-19 Care Centres for suspected or confirmed novel coronavirus patients categorised as mild or very mild cases. The Shakur Basti railway station is one of those stations.

According to the sources quoted in the report, initially, there was a request to deploy these rakes at New Delhi railway station or Hazrat Nizamuddin station. But, this was rejected by the national transporter as special trains were being run from these two locations. The official said on Sunday, the coaches have been deployed at Shakur Basti’s maintenance depot and Delhi government’s special secretary has been intimated about it. According to a senior official, the coaches have been inspected by a team of the Delhi government and the team is likely to give a report soon.

Out of the 5,321 coaches, these are the first coaches which have been turned into isolation wards by the national transporter for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The coaches will be equipped with all the necessary medical equipment like medical supplies, oxygen cylinders, sterilized berths, blankets, etc., for the convenience and safety of those placed in isolation. These coaches-turned-isolation wards will also be provided with mosquito nets, charging points for phones and laptops. Moreover, the toilets have been modified into bathrooms as well. Each coach has been modified at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.