Indian Railways’ first high-speed NMG rake comprising 25 coaches to roll out from Bhopal; details here

The high speed New Modified Goods rake is fit for a speed of 110 Km per hour.

High Speed NMG Rake: Soon, an Indian Railways’ high speed New Modified Goods rake to roll out! The first rake of High Speed NMG (New Modified Goods) comprising 25 coaches in total, is all set to roll out from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, the Railway Ministry announced. This is the first ever rake of Newly Modified Goods, converted from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design non-AC coaches into Automobile Carrier Coaches having various special features, the Ministry of Railway said. Besides, the high speed New Modified Goods rake is fit for a speed of 110 Km per hour, the Railway Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the national transporter is also set to introduce its new AC three-tier economy class coaches. Last week, PTI had reported that to give the best travel experience to passengers at the cheapest price, Indian Railways has decided to keep the fare of the new AC three-tier economy class coach at 8 per cent less than the existing 3-AC class train coaches. According to officials, the fare of the air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches is 2.4 times the base cost of existing sleeper class coaches of Indian Railways’ Mail & Express trains, they said. Also, they further mentioned that 50 such coaches have been given to different zones of Indian Railways.

According to the officials, now, since the fare for new AC three-tier economy class coaches has been fixed, these coaches will be attached in Indian Railways’ existing Express and Mail trains. These new air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches will replace sleeper class coaches in trains that are running with maximum length, the officials said. For up to 300 kilometres, the base fare will be Rs 440, which is the lowest as per the distance, while for 4,951 to 5,000 kilometres, the highest base fare is Rs 3,065, they added.