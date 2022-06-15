Indian Railways first Bharat Gaurav Train between Coimbatore-Shirdi flagged off; details

Indian Railways Coimbatore-Shirdi Bharat Gaurav Train: On Tuesday, the first ever Bharat Gaurav Train was flagged off for its maiden journey from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to people of India and the world. On the route, the Bharat Gaurav train will cover several historical destinations of the country while giving the passengers an insight into India’s cultural heritage. The train provides a soothing ambience to passengers with the Public Announcement system playing devotional songs and mantras, according to the Ministry of Railways. Watch the video, shared by the Ministry of Tourism, on the first-ever Bharat Gaurav Train:

The 5 -day round trip from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, will cover various iconic destinations. The onward trip stoppages include Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road, Wadi and the return trip stoppages include Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. At Mantralayam Road Station, the train would halt for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple, during the onward journey from Coimbatore. The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore to Shirdi consists of 20 coaches with one 1A coach, three 2A coaches, eight 3A coaches, five SL coaches, one Pantry Car and two SLR coaches.

According to the national transporter, the Coimbatore-Shirdi Bharat Gaurav Train will offer a soothing experience, PA system playing devotional songs and mantras, refurbished coaches, etc. Besides, the train will also have round the clock cleaning staff. With this, the Southern Railway has become the first zone of the Indian Railways network to get the first registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi. The fixed revenue is Rs 3.34 crore per annum and the variable haulage charge is Rs 38.22 lakhs for the 5-day trip.