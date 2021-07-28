Indian Railways’ fight against pandemic continues; provides Covid testing facility at Ernakulam Town station

At these Covid-19 testing kiosks, both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests can be done.

Travelling during pandemic? Now get Covid test done at Ernakulam Town railway station. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways is offering Covid testing facilities at some of its stations. Thus, from now on, railway passengers traveling to and from Ernakulam Town in Kerala can get their Covid-19 test done at the railway station itself. In a bid to curb the spread of this deadly novel coronavirus, Covid-19 testing Kiosk has been set up at Ernakulam Town railway station. This is a part of Southern Railways’ initiative to provide Covid-19 testing facilities at railway stations. Under this initiative, four companies are setting up Covid-19 testing kiosks at 13 different locations across 12 railway stations of the Southern Railway zone’s Thiruvananthapuram Division. At these Covid-19 testing kiosks, both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests can be done.

Last month, the Covid-19 testing services were already started at Kerala’s Chengannur and Tiruvalla railway stations. The Covid testing facility at Tiruvalla railway station started on June 22, while the Covid testing kiosk at Chengannur railway station started on June 26. To set up Covid-19 testing kiosks, MDC Scans was allotted with three different locations. These locations included main entry and second entry at Trivandrum station and Varkala railway station. Four different locations were allotted to Microlab at Kayankulam, Chengannur, Kollam and Tiruvalla railway stations. Neuberg Diagnostics was allotted Aluva railway station to set up the Covid testing kiosk. While, Ernakulam Junction railway station, Ernakulam Town railway station, Kottayam railway station, Alleppey railway station, and Thrissur railway station were allotted to Sandor Medicaids.

Meanwhile, another step has been taken by the national transporter to further strengthen the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Railway Ministry, Thrissur railway station in the state of Kerala has been equipped with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) based security and Covid-19 temperature screening gateways.