Indian Railways’ fight against COVID-19 continues; makes over 1.91 lakh PPE gown, 7.33 lakh face masks!

Indian Railways steps up the fight against COVID-19 pandemic! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned to provide protection to its front line medical workers as well as other operational employees, from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The workshops of Indian Railways are manufacturing PPE coveralls, hand sanitizers, face masks, cots in-house. For the manufacturing of these items, raw material is also procured by the field units. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, a total of 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 7.33 lakh face masks, 66.4 kl sanitizer, etc., have been manufactured by the national transporter till 24 June 2020. For June and July, PPE coverall target is fixed as 1.5 lakhs each month, however, the target is likely to be revised upwards.

For the production of PPE coverall gowns, the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways was nominated for the centralized procurement of raw material that is needed. The Railway Ministry claimed that all in-house manufactured items fully satisfy all applicable quality standards. Moreover, in a bid to strengthen the preparedness of the national transporter, an order for 22 lakh PPE coveralls, as many as 22.5 lakh N95 face masks, hand sanitizer 500 ml (2.25 lakh), as well as other items, was centrally placed by the Northern Railway zone on HLL Life Care (a PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), for requirements of all Indian Railways’ units.

The Railway Ministry has designated as many as 50 Railway Hospitals as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and health centers. At these hospitals and health centres, the facilities were upgraded through the procurement of medical equipment and other medical supplies to meet the challenge of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. Also, so far, a total of 5,231 train coaches have been turned into isolation coaches to treat COVID-19 patients, out of which 960 isolation coaches have been stationed at various locations based on the requests received from the state governments.