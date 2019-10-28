Indian Railways’ festive gift for passengers! Get tickets at the touch of a button at Mumbai local stations

Indian Railways has installed a total of 92 ATVMs at 42 suburban stations of Central Railway’s busy Mumbai Suburban network. (Image: Piyush Goyal Office Facebook page)

Indian Railways’ festive season gift for passengers of Mumbai local passengers! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has installed One touch Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) at 42 railway stations over Mumbai Suburban network in order to provide fast, hasslefree ticketing services to passengers. This will help daily commuters avoid the hassle of long queues and waiting time.

Indian Railways has installed a total of 92 ATVMs at 42 suburban stations of Central Railway’s busy Mumbai Suburban network. Millions of commuters use the Mumbai local trains suburban network. The facility was made available to passengers on October 24 evening. The ‘One Touch ATVM’ machines are equipped with uncomplicated as well as user-friendly procedure. Apart from reducing the waiting time of the passengers and allowing passengers to avoid standing in long queues, ATVM machines will ease the load on the ticketing system of the busy Mumbai Suburban Network.

How to use Indian Railways’ One-touch ATVM

The new ‘One-touch ATVM’ is more user-friendly than those used by Indian Railways previously. Earlier, passengers had to go through six steps on a regular ATVM. Now on this new ‘One-touch ATVM’, they can obtain train tickets by following just two steps. One-touch ATVM will display options for selecting journey tickets for single or return. Subsequently, passengers need to select the desired station in the distance slab by pressing the tab “up to station” for the one-way journey or return journey tickets.

In 2017, In 2017, Indian Railways introduced Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at a number of railway stations in all of its zones. The then Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu tweeted saying ATVMs would reduce congestion at ticket counters. Those machines were capable of issuing almost all types of journey tickets and platform tickets. Those machines were equipped with digital payment opions such as debit cards.