Indian Railways eyes world-class shift in trains with 160 kmph aluminium body coaches; exclusive details

Indian Railways eyes world-class shift in production of train coaches! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is looking to acquire the expertise to manufacture India’s first aluminium body train coaches, learns Financial Express Online. The Railway Board has approved the manufacturing of 500 aluminium body coaches at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli. Sources told Financial Express Online, that the coaches are expected to be manufactured in the year 2021-2022 after Transfer of Technology (ToT) from South Korean firm Dawonsys and a contract of Rs 128 crore has been awarded for the same.

The new aluminium bodied coaches will be superior to the stainless steel rolling stock that Indian Railways factories currently manufacture. For passengers, the biggest takeaway will be that the new locomotive-hauled aluminium body coaches will be better than the existing Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains in terms of exterior, interior and comfort and safety, sources told Financial Express Online.

Two types of coaches will be manufactured: broad gauge loco-hauled for Indian Railways and standard gauge for metro networks. The new aluminium bodied coaches will have a speed potential of 100 kmph for metro coaches and 160 kmph for broad gauge Indian Railways coaches. For Indian Railways, the South Korean major will make:

One AC First Class Sleeper coach

Two AC-2 tier sleeper coaches

Three AC-3 tier sleeper coaches

1 AC Hot Buffet Car

1 AC DSLR with Driver/Guard cabin.

Out of these total 8 aluminium bodied broad gauge coaches for Indian Railways, four coaches will be assembled in South Korea and four will come to India in knocked down conditioned to be assembled jointly by MCF and Dawonsys staff as part of the transfer of technology agreement. For metro networks, standard gauge coaches of 100 kmph speed potential will be made. These metro coaches will initially be used for the Kolkata Metro. A total of three coaches will be received in assembled condition from South Korea; two driver motor cars and one trailer car. The metro coaches are expected to be given to India by the end of this year, officials told Financial Express Online.

The contract also has the provision for the design of broad gauge self-propelled coaches with speed potential of 225 kmph. This is aimed at enabling MCF to manufacture aluminium-bodied train sets with AC Chair car and Executive Chair Car.