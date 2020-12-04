  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways extends permission given to lawyers to travel in Mumbai local trains; details here

By: |
December 4, 2020 4:04 PM

The Central Railway zone and the Western Railway zone, on Thursday, released a joint press release, stating that the permission given to them has been extended.

At present, the authorities of Indian Railways are operating special local train services in Mumbai's suburban rail network for essential services staff, including the employees of Maharashtra and central governments.

Mumbai Local Train Service Update: On Thursday, Indian Railways authorities extended the permission given to lawyers practising in courts as well as registered clerks of advocates to travel in special local trains in the financial capital during specific timings “till further advice”. On 26 October 2020, lawyers were permitted by Indian Railways authorities to travel in Mumbai’s local trains, that are currently being operated on the suburban network only for essential services staff because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, till 23 November 2020, according to a PTI report. The Central Railway zone and the Western Railway zone, on Thursday, released a joint press release, stating that the permission given to them has been extended.

According to the press release, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has approved the state government of Maharashtra’s request on 2 December 2020 for permitting lawyers practising in different courts as well as registered clerks of advocates in Mumbai to travel in Indian Railways’ special suburban train services till further advice. However, the travellers who have been allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains have been requested by the national transporter to follow medical as well as social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. The joint press release also requested others not to rush to railway stations, to prevent novel coronavirus from spreading.

Earlier, according to the report, the lawyers were allowed to travel by local trains on all working days only during non-peak hours i.e., up to 8:00 AM in the morning, between 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM onwards. At present, the authorities of Indian Railways are operating special local train services in Mumbai’s suburban rail network for essential services staff, including the employees of Maharashtra and central governments.

Last month, Central Railways’ Mumbai Division had carried out various maintenance works including OHE works, engineering works, signalling and telecommunication works o­n Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti Harbour line during mega block. Due to this, many suburban services were suspended.

