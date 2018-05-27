Indian Railways extends Mumbai Duronto Express from Ahmedabad to Rajkot; details here

The Railways decided to extend it to Rajkot on May 14 following a long-pending demand of local people.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today flagged off Duronto Express which was recently extended to Rajkot from Ahmedabad by Railways. Earlier, the train used to run between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. The Railways decided to extend it to Rajkot on May 14 following a long-pending demand of local people. “The train will depart from here everyday at 07:05 pm and will reach Mumbai next morning at 06:00am. The train will leave from Mumbai everyday to Rajkot. It will depart from Mumbai Central at 11:25 pm and will reach Rajkot next morning on 10:55am,” Western Railway chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar said.

The Duronto Express service was extended up to Rajkot after representations by Rajkot MP and former Union minister Mohan Kundariya. The non-stop source-to-destination train will have 15 coaches in all. The train will halt at Ahmedabad and Surendranagar stations in both directions.