Indian Railways extends further trips of various trains on special fares; see list

Extention of Special Train Trips: For the convenience of Indian Railways passengers, the national transporter has decided to extend the further trips of certain train services. According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railways’ Mumbai Division, the zonal railway has extended the further trips of seven pairs of special trains at 1.3 rates as fully reserved trains on existing composition, timings, path as well as maintenance schedule. This will help commuters to travel more comfortably and conveniently. Here is the full list of train services, which have been extended by Western Railways on special fares:

1) Train Number 09035 Mumbai Central – Manduadih / Train Number 09036 Manduadih – Dadar Super Fast Special: Train Number 09035 has been extended from Mumbai Central to Manduadih on Friday (one trip on 28 May 2021) and Train Number 09036 has been extended from Manduadih to Dadar on Sunday (one trip on 30 May 2021).

2) Train Number 09117 / 09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special: Train Number 09117 Ex. Mumbai Central on Friday (one trip on 28 May 2021) and Train Number 09118 Ex. Bhagalpur on Monday (one trip on 31 May 2021)

3) Train Number 09501 / 09502 Okha – Guwahati – Okha Special: Train Number 09501 Ex. Okha on Friday (one trip on 28 May 2021) and Train Number 09502 Ex. Guwahati on Monday (one trip on 31 May 2021)

4) Train Number 09193 / 09194 Mumbai Central – Gorakhpur – Mumbai Central Super Fast Special: Train Number 09193 Ex. Mumbai Central on Monday and Thursday (two trips on 24 and 27 May 2021) and Train Number 09194 Ex. Gorakhpur on Wednesday and Saturday (two trips on 26 and 29 May 2021)

5) Train Number 09133 / 09134 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City – Valsad Super Fast Special: Train Number 09133 Ex. Bandra Terminus to Ghazipur City on Wednesday (one trip on 26 May 2021) and Train Number 09134 Ex. Ghazipur City to Valsad on Friday (one trip on 28 May 2021)

6) Train Number 09135 / 09136 Surat – Bhagalpur / Bhagalpur – Ratlam Super Fast Special: Ex. Surat to Bhagalpur on Wednesday (one trip on 26 May 2021) and Ex. Bhagalpur to Ratlam on Thursday (one trip on 27 May 2021)

7) Train Number 09429 / 09430 Ahmedabad – Muzaffarnagar – Ahmedabad Special: Ex. Ahmedabad on Monday (one trip on 24 May 2021) and Ex. Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday (one trip on 25 May 2021)