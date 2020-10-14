Indian Railways extends 50% subsidy on movement of notified fruits, vegetables on Kisan Rail

The first Indian Railways' Kisan Rail train was flagged off on 7 August 2020 from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in the state of Bihar.

An order has been issued by the Centre, extending a subsidy of 50% on transportation of notified vegetables and fruits through Indian Railways’ Kisan Rail trains, under its scheme titled ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’. Under the scheme which was approved in the month of June, the Operation Greens Scheme from Tomato, Onion and Potato (TOP) was extended to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL) by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for a period of six months on a pilot basis as part the Modi government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, according to a PTI report. In May, it was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that ‘Operation Green’ will be expanded with an additional fund of Rs 500 crore as well as extended from TOP to all fruits and vegetables.

According to the Railway Ministry, once this corpus has been utilised, a Utilization Certificate will be provided by Indian Railways to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the ministry will provide additional funds to the national transporter. Therefore, the order issued by the Railway Ministry stated that the zones of Indian Railways are requested to extend a subsidy of 50% on notified fruits and vegetables’ transportation through Kisan Rail trains, with immediate effect. It further mentioned that full details of the subsidy granted (including train number, consignor, consignee, P-way Bill number, amount) will be maintained by the national transporter so that timely and proper account may be ensured.

The order issued by the Railway Ministry also said the loading station’s Chief Parcel Supervisor will be responsible for ensuring that only the notified commodities are extended the benefits of this scheme. Initially, an amount of Rs 10 crore will be provided by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to operate the scheme, which will be deposited with the South Central Railways.

Currently, CONCOR – a subsidiary of Indian Railways provides reefer services. The Kisan Rail train services are aimed at ensuring fast transportation of agricultural supplies across the country.