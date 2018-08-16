Indian Railways’ Express train hits cement mixture machine left on track

The Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express today rammed into a cement mixture machine left on the track at a manned level crossing near Balasore station.

No one was, however, injured and train services on the busy route under South Eastern Railway remained unaffected, the official said.

Some workers pulling the machine manually had left it on the track and fled after the gateman downed the level crossing bar to let the train pass.

Soon after, the train approached the gate and dashed against the machine, the official said.

The train was detained for sometime at Balasore station for inspection by engineers to ascertain whether any damage had been caused to its engine. After a short while, the train was given green signal to proceed.

The railway engineers also inspected the accident site and cleared the spot, the official said.