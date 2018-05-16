Indian Railways experiments with ‘looks’! Check out what’s new in the latest air-conditioned coaches

ICF in Chennai has made the first such coach and hopes to eventually shift production of all air-conditioned LHB coaches to ones with continuous windows.

Travelling by Indian Railways air-conditioned coaches is set to get more panoramic! As a frequent train traveller, if you love looking out of the window of our air-conditioned three-tier or two-tier coach, then Indian Railways has good news for you. In line with world-class coaches, Indian Railways is introducing the “continuous window” concept in its air-conditioned coaches. “The idea originated from Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who wanted coach factories to make wider windows,” an ICF official told Financial Express Online. Integral Coach Factory or ICF in Chennai has made the first such coach and hopes to eventually shift production of all air-conditioned LHB coaches to ones with continuous windows. “While trying to implement the idea of wider windows in AC 3-tier and AC-2 tier coaches we decided to go for continuous windows, the kinds you find in international coaches,” the official told FE Online.

The best part about the glass on these continuous windows is that it is scratch proof and is unlikely to break in case stones hit it. “As of now we are planning that for every 10 LHB air-conditioned coaches that ICF rolls out, half of them should have continuous windows. Eventually all new coaches will have the new window design,” the official added. The continuous window has been provided by using additional glasses on vertical pillars. While the exterior of the coach has go panoramic windows, the interiors have been left unchanged.

Indian Railways is experimenting with new look of its coaches. Recently, Northern Railways was asked to try out seven different colour schemes for sleeper class coaches of Indian Railways Mail/Express trains. These were reviewed by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani. A colour scheme with a mix of teak and fawn shade was approved, but minor changes were asked to be made to the overall look of the coach. Also, ICF recently rolled out a ‘paint-less’ Antyodaya Express train for Southern India. This ‘paint-less’ train is yet another experiment by the Railway Board to understand the cost savings on account of reducing usage of paint.