Indian Railways enthusiasts, visit Nagpur Rail Museum to know about narrow gauge system; details

Narrow Gauge Rail Museum Nagpur: Indian Railways enthusiasts, if you ever visit Nagpur then make sure to make a stop at the Narrow Gauge Rail Museum, which showcases the glorious history of the Narrow Gauge Railway System. According to the Railway Ministry, a beautiful 1916 Bagnall make steam locomotive has been displayed at the Narrow Gauge Rail Museum Nagpur. Some of the unique features of Indian Railways’ narrow gauge system are beautifully depicted through paintings. The star attraction of the Narrow Gauge Rail Museum Nagpur is a toy train that takes the periphery of the museum area, according to the Railway Ministry.

Another interesting spot for rail enthusiasts- the National Rail Museum in New Delhi represents the splendid heritage of the Indian Railways network. The extensive outdoor gallery of the National Rail Museum houses a variety of steam, diesel as well as electric locos. Besides, it has a fascinating collection of carriages, royal saloons, rail cars, armored trains, wagons and a turntable. As per details available on its website, the interactive displays, and models exhibited inside the National Rail Museum’s indoor gallery display the remarkable stories related to early transportation modes till now as well as future endeavors in the Indian Railways network.

There are also some interesting collections of historical photographs, documents, railway artifacts, static exhibits, antiquated items and old furniture. The National Rail Museum has state of the art, 3D virtual reality tech which takes visitors back in time. The National Rail Museum’s indoor gallery utilizes digital as well as mobile technologies to make the people’s visit interactive, educational and engaging. The National Rail Museum in the national capital has an array of mobile applications and websites that allows a rail enthusiast to interact with the exhibit remotely. On 01 February 1977, it was inaugurated by the then Rail Minister Kamlapati Tripathi.