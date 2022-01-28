Indian Railways enhances ease of doing business with unified Vendor Approval System & reduced application fee

A unified Vendor Approval System for single interface approval of vendors has been implemented by Indian Railways which provides vendors with a complete single window online process for approval of vendor starting from submission of application stage to payments, communication as well as final approvals.

Steps have been taken by Indian Railways to enhance the ease of doing business for the industry.

Indian Railways takes steps to enhance ease of doing business! It has been a continuous endeavor of the national transporter to associate more and more industry partners with its supply chain. Thus, steps have been taken in this direction in a bid to enhance the ease of doing business for the industry. These steps taken by Indian Railways have made processes transparent, easy and efficient. Besides, they have also reduced the cost of doing business for the industry, according to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry. Following are some of the major steps taken by Indian railways to enhance the ease of doing business for the industry: According to the Railway Ministry, a unified Vendor Approval System for single interface approval of vendors has been implemented by Indian Railways which provides vendors with a complete single window online process for approval of vendor starting from submission of application stage to payments, communication as well as final approvals. Also, vendors are provided with free online access to all the related details, drawings as well as specifications and tracking of the application status of the vendor online. Besides, it reduces the number of touchpoints where a vendor interacts with the approving agency, the ministry stated.

Indian Railways has taken one more decision in this direction by reducing the vendor application fee that was being taken for applying for approval of vendor with Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for identified safety items. According to the Railway Ministry, the vendor application fee for RDSO approval was Rs 2.5 Lakh for other than MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and an amount of Rs 1.5 Lakh for MSME. Now, it has been reduced from Rs 2.5 Lakh to Rs 15,000 and from Rs 1.5 Lakh to Rs 10,000. It further said special provision of lower fee is kept in order to encourage MSMEs. This initiative, according to the ministry, shall further reduce the cost of business for the industry as well as give impetus to the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Moreover, it will benefit Indian Railways by attracting more vendors in its supply chain, the ministry added.

