Indian Railways enables UTS mobile app for booking unreserved journey tickets in Chennai suburban network

Indian Railways has introduced and enabled the booking of unreserved tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app from February 1 in the Suburban area of Chennai, for the convenience of suburban passengers. According to a press release issued by Southern Railways, suburban train tickets can be booked through UTS mobile application only in the suburban sections of Chennai Suburban Terminus – Tiruvallur, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu, Royapuram – Gummidipoondi as well as Chennai Beach – Velachery (MRTS). For the time being, the UTS on mobile application facility will only be available for booking tickets in suburban train services in Chennai suburban area.

According to Southern Railways, considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mobile ticketing facility will be available for the public round the clock except from 06.30 AM to 09.30 AM and 04.00 PM to 07.00 PM. Also, for the time being, Season tickets, as well as Platform tickets, will not be issued through the mobile app. The passenger will have to commence the journey within one hour of booking the ticket through the UTS mobile application. This app can be downloaded from Apple store as well as Google Play store. UTS on Mobile app offers various e-payment options for topping up of Rail Wallet (R-Wallet). The R-Wallet can be recharged by passengers online through the official IRCTC website and also, at station ticket counters.

The Southern Railway zone further stated that exclusive counters for recharge of mobile application will be opened at Suburban counters at Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Tiruvottiyur, Mambalam, Perambur, Tambaram, Avadi and at Chennai Park Town as well as Velachery (MRTS) during non-peak hours based o­n requirement.

