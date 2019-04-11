Indian Railways employees can now avail healthcare services using this app

Kaizala enables Indian Railways to have direct communication with their employees.

Microsoft Kaizala is a simple and secure chat-based app for work. It allows businesses to connect with everyone in the firm and beyond to share data for insightful decision-making and gives employees an easy-to-use solution for efficient collaboration and improved productivity.

Recently, India’s largest employer, Indian Railways, said it will be using Microsoft Kaizala to connect its employees across the country with quality healthcare facilities. Microsoft Kaizala app will enable serving and retired railway employees to avail healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals. The Kaizala group, managed by doctors from South Central Railways, will be complemented with focused groups of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

Read | Wipro’s third share buyback in 3 years, board to consider proposal on April 16; key things to know

On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala for nearest hospitals and doctors, list of empaneled diagnostic centres and health units. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in ‘Me Chat’ of Microsoft Kaizala. They will also be able to share their feedback to improve quality of medical services with built-in action cards.

Kaizala enables Indian Railways to have direct communication with their employees including achievement bulletins, educative bulletins and informative bulletins to spread awareness around CPR, general first aid, immunisation and vaccination, including others. The doctors on this Kaizala group can view medical history of an employee, pull out case sheets and aid in taking timely decisions.

Also read | After Gita Gopinath raises data concerns, Pronab Sen says, India never charged with lack of transparency

“Powered by Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform, mobility and enterprise security, Microsoft Kaizala is a perfect fit for the unique needs of one of India’s largest job creators,” said Rajiv Kumar, corporate vice president, Experiences & Devices Group, Microsoft.