Indian Railways emerges as major exporter of coaches, rakes

Indian Railways is emerging as one of the major exporters of coaches and rakes to the foreign countries. The exportation of coaches is a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives. In this context, Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has achieved a milestone by exporting 54 loco-hauled coaches and 30 DEMU coaches (cape-gauge) to Mozambique. Last week, it exported 4 loco-hauled coaches to the foreign nation.

First Order:-

The MCF has received the first export order in 2020 for the supply of 90 cape gauge passenger coaches (60 loco-hauled and 30 DEMU coaches) to Mozambique Railways. Thereafter, it carried out complete design activity, FEM analysis, and Multi body dynamics Simulation to initiate the process of coach production. Later in September 2021, a six member delegation from CFM, Mozambique visited the MCF and appreciated the efforts.

The Rae Bareilly-based coach factory had dispatched the first rake of 12 Loco hauled cape gauge coaches to the African nation in October 2021.

Detailed breakup of various variants:-

First Class AC 2 Tier – 06 nos.

Second Class AC 3 Tier – 12 nos.

Non AC 3rd Class (GS) – 20 nos.

Second Class AC Sitting coach – 10 nos.

AC Restaurant car – 04 nos.

Generator car – 04 nos.

Luggage Van – 04 nos.

DEMU (sets of 6 coach) – 05 rakes

Dispatch:-

At present, 39 out of 60 loco-hauled coaches have been dispatched to the foreign nation and three rakes (34 coaches) have been commissioned at Mozambique by the MCF. While, four rakes of six cars each (24 coaches) have been dispatched and 3 rakes have been commissioned in the African nation.

With this the Uttar Pradesh-based factory has showcased its potential for the global market. The delegations of several other countries such as – Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Bangladesh, have visited the MCF to meet their demands of coaches.